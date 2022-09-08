Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 64.4% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

