Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $4,614,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 136,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,673.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 352,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 347,137 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

