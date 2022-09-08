Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in DocuSign by 391.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in DocuSign by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 608.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $55.14 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $294.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

