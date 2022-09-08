Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,182,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,836,000 after acquiring an additional 229,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.3 %

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

