Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 93.1% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCYG opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Park City Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCYG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

