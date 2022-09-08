Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,684 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Life Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.36.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

