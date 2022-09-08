Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,822 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 280,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

In related news, Director Darryl Demos bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darryl Demos bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,960.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,145 shares of company stock worth $100,793. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $242.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.74. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 15.28%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.