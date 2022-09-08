Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,082 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2,456.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

