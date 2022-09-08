Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vistra by 256.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $50,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $463,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 288,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,674,735.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,300 shares of company stock worth $1,441,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company's stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

