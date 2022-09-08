Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 124,616 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,616 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

