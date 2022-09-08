Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 17,527 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 61.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $399,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 2.86%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $225,927.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

