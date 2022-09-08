Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 35,622 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,622 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,141.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 224,108 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.93.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

