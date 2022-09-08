Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 37,368 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,368 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.25.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

