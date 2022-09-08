Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 88,198 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lantronix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Trading Down 0.5 %

LTRX stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $32,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,506 shares of company stock valued at $188,165 over the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.