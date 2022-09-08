Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 168.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 123,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 311,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $156.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.