Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 168.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 123,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 311,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $156.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
