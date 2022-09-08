Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 212.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

