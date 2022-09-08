ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Position Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 215,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 2,672.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 106,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $60.13 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Bank of America began coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

