AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.7% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 106,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 201.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,587 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 4.6 %

PLNT opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

