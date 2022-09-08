AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Exponent by 94.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.