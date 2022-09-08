AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 9,684 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 141.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $746,960.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PRG stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

