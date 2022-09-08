AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.8% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 41.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,331,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE WD opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.