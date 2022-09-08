AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,570,000 after buying an additional 47,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.79 and a 52 week high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

