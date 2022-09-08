AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 438.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,067,000 after buying an additional 761,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in State Street by 1,798.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,381,000 after buying an additional 523,380 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

