AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 49,618 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in UMB Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

