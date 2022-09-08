AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,560 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unum Group Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Shares of UNM opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

