AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $494,000 Stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,343 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXT. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,433,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 99,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

