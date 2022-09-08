AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $500,000 Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,653,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 753,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,288,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after acquiring an additional 233,574 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $12,138,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after acquiring an additional 183,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

