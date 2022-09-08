AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $515,000 Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,579 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Flex by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flex by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 5.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $83,505.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,190.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $145,190.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,643.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,329 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $83,505.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,190.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,859 shares of company stock worth $8,311,899. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

