AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $485,000 in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HZO. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

