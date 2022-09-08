AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $557,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

NYSE:ATO opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

