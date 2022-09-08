AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in LendingClub by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 931,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LendingClub by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 222,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $598,332 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of LC opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

