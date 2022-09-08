AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,250.48 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,257.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,283.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.