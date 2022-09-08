AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $75.87 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $111,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,674.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

