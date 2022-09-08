AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,490,000 after buying an additional 85,853 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,129.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

