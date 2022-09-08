AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.