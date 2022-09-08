Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) vs. Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Head to Head Survey

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) and Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alterity Therapeutics and Chemomab Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alterity Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 332.38%. Chemomab Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 657.58%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than Alterity Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.2% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Chemomab Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -32.70% -30.99%

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Chemomab Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 3.88 -$9.32 million N/A N/A Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.48 million ($1.68) -1.96

Alterity Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Chemomab Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing PBT2 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

