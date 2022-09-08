Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at $96,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares in the company, valued at $189,511,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $101,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.