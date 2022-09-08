Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $117,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $334,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,906 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,988,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average is $131.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.07, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

