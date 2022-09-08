Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $177,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.92. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

