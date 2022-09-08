Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.07, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

