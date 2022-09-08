AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock to $0.50. The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 125349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.80.
In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
