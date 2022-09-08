American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Down 9.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 18,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,102,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,136.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $96,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,969. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get American Well alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Well by 605.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Well in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The company had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.