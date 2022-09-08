AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,600 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMMO were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AMMO by 626.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMMO by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AMMO by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $414.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. AMMO had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of AMMO from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

