Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target at $22.72

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.72.

Several analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

