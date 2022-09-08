Analysts Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Target Price at $3.61

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHG shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,185,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137,615 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325,251 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

Shares of BHG opened at $1.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.43.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 134.30% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.