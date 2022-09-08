Analysts Set Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target at $258.33

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRNCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Capricorn Energy stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $6.17.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

