Analysts Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOK. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,482,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,385,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 540,831 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $76.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77.

(Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.