Analysts Set K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Price Target at C$10.86

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.86.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

K92 Mining Stock Up 4.7 %

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.35. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

