Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $5.67

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REAL. KeyCorp began coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

RealReal Stock Up 3.6 %

REAL stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $191.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at $951,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at $951,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $125,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

