Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $111.58

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.